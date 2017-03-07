Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 08
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Menu
Regional News
Mar 06 2017
 shares
 shares

Baghdad relieved by Trump's exclusion of Iraq from travel ban

publishing date: 06/03/2017 07:42:39
episodes
Baghdad relieved by Trump&#39;s exclusion of Iraq from travel ban
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
 

Iraq expressed "deep relief" at US President Donald Trump's decision to remove Iraq from a list of countries targeted in a US travel ban, the Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

 

"The decision is an important step in the right direction, it consolidates the strategic alliance between Baghdad and Washington in many fields, and at their forefront war on terrorism," the statement said.

 

Trump is expected to sign a new executive order on Monday banning travel to the United States by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts, a White House source said.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact