Wednesday Mar. 08
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Lebanon News
Mar 06 2017
Families of Islamist detainees stage sit-in in Tripoli

publishing date: 06/03/2017 05:13:00
Families of Islamist detainees stage sit-in in Tripoli
Families of the Islamist detainees staged a sit-in on Monday in Abdel Hamid Karameh Square in the norther city of Tripoli.

The protesters blocked a number of roads amid heavy security measures, calling for general amnesty to be granted to the prisoners.

 
