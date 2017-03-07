REPORT: Massacre against hyenas in Akkar

At least 5 hyenas were killed in the region of Akkar during the winter season by hunting amateurs.

Member of the Internal Security Forces from Bakarzala, environmentalist Wajdi Semaan managed to rescue a pregnant female hyena that was on the verge of death if it weren’t for his intervention.

With the help of a veterinary, Semaan was able to treat the hyena’s two broken legs. He also contacted the “Animal Encounter” center in Aley, chaired by Dr. Mounir Abi Saad, in order to provide the necessary treatment for the female hyena and to take care of her until she recovers completely.