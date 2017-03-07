Thank you!
Wednesday Mar. 08
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 06 2017
REPORT: Shura Council settles the debate: Eden Rock works to stop

publishing date: 06/03/2017 11:42:06
The state’s Shura Council issued a second decision on Monday to stop the implementation of the amending license authorizing the Eden Rock project on Ramlet al-Bayda public beach.

 
The decision considers the license to be included in the previous decision issued on February 8, 2017 and which ordered the suspension of the implementation, according to the legal agenda.

 

The council added that the previous decision affected the main license issued in September 2016, as well as the amending license issued in January 2017.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
