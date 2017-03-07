REPORT: Millions accumulated and thousands of victims of the R8 tax

Iraqi forces saw off an overnight Islamic State counter-attack near Mosul's main government
President Michel Aoun met Wednesday with the newly appointed Lebanese Armed Forces
A flight from London to San Francisco was delayed
As we start to 3D-print everything,
Countless complaints have been filed by employees who fell victims of the R8 tax (Personal Tax Declaration).
Millions of Lebanese pounds accumulated without their victims knowing of their existence, and most of them unable to pay their dues in installments.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above