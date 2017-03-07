Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 08
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nightly News...
13:45
Nightly News Bulletin
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 06 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Millions accumulated and thousands of victims of the R8 tax

publishing date: 06/03/2017 15:19:46
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Countless complaints have been filed by employees who fell victims of the R8 tax (Personal Tax Declaration).

 
advertisement

Millions of Lebanese pounds accumulated without their victims knowing of their existence, and most of them unable to pay their dues in installments.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
recommended for you (8)
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact