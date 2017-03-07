Thank you!
Mar 06 2017
REPORT: Women from around the world partake in “Women on the Front Lines” conference

publishing date: 06/03/2017 15:48:03
Women from around the world arrived in Lebanon to take part in the “Women on the Front Lines” Conference, in cooperation with May Chidiac Foundation.

 
Each one of them spoke in a different language and accent, but only the voice of a Yazidi woman, a survivor who escaped the Islamic State in Kurdistan was stronger than the massacre committed against 3000 people.

 

Peshmerga women who also confronted the atrocities of the Islamic State were also present.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
