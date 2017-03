As we start to 3D-print everything, it's pretty remarkable that a company built one in just 24 hours.

Located in Russia, this 37 square meters was built in just a day, at a cost of just over $10,000.

3D-printing company Apis Cor built the house using a mobile printer on-site.

The house is formed of a hallway, bathroom, living room and kitchen and is located in one of Apis Cor's facilities in Russia.

The company has claimed that the house can last up to 175 years.