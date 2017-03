Lebanon's Foreign Ministry requested on Tuesday from MP Boutros Harb to submit an official statement that proves he is a current lawmaker at the Lebanese Parliament.

A statement issued by the former minister said that he had "sent his passport to the ministry for renewal; however the ministry requested an official announcement that proves that he was still a lawmaker."

The MP added that the ministry also demanded the attachment of his family's civil record.

The minister condemned the request, noting that it "indicates the ministry's unawareness of the names of the Lebanese lawmakers."