Lebanon’s joint parliamentary committees resumed on Tuesday discussions over the wage hike.

The next session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc member MP Ali Fayyad noted that the committee formed in the joint committees will discuss the tables filed by the government and the lawmakers.

For his part, Minister of Education Marwan Hamadeh asserted that work will be done to approve a fair wage scale that gives the people their rights and does not at the same time harm the economy.

The new wage scale was approved in 2012, but the bill has since halted in Parliament.

Civil servants say that the new wage scale would benefit around 600,000 families, demanding the pay hike to be retroactive from 2012.