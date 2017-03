Minister of Health Ghassan Hasbani inspected on Tuesday the Lebanese Canadian Hospital after an unidentified man stormed into the hospital on Monday evening, smashing glass and other objects while screaming and shouting.

The man was reportedly upset about the death of his brother Hadi Hawila who had been admitted to the hospital.

Hasbani noted that his ministry was carrying out the necessary investigations into the case, adding that the judiciary is investigating in the complaint filed by the hospital.