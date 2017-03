The Future bloc asserted on Tuesday its commitment to hold the parliamentary elections in their due time based on a new vote law that gives apt representation for all Lebanese factions.

The bloc’s comments were made following its weekly meeting at the Bayt al-Wasat presided by whereby it highlighted the importance of respecting the constitutional deadlines for holding the polls.

The bloc also stressed the importance of the government to complete the discussions over the state budget and to refer it to the Parliament to approve it.