Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan said on Tuesday that the bloc supports any project that is related to reform, whether the wage scale of the state’s budget.

Kanaan’s comments were made following the bloc’s weekly meeting in Rabieh whereby he stressed that the extension of the parliament’s mandate and holding the parliamentary polls based on the 1960 vote law are worse than vacuum.

Kanaan concluded by calling everyone to draft a new vote law and holding the polls on their due times.