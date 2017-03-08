Thank you!
Lebanon News
Mar 08 2017
President Aoun calls for removing all legal differences between men and women

President Aoun calls for removing all legal differences between men and women
President Michel Aoun stressed Wednesday the need to remove all legal difference between men and women, emphasizing the need to continue work in order to achieve this goal.

During his meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Council of Women, Aoun congratulated the Lebanese women on the occasion of the international Women’s Day, stressing the importance of a woman’s role in building a nation, a society and a family.
