REPORT: Congratulations and objections over the same appointment package

The cabinet promoted Wednesday Brigadier General Joseph Aoun and appointed him as Lebanese Armed Forces Commander. advertisement

The list of the new appointments: - Joseph Aoun LAF commander - Imad Othman director of Internal Security Forces - Abbas Ibrahim civil director of General Security - Tony Saliba General Director of State’s Security - Samir Sanan deputy General Director of State’s Security - Assaad Toufaili head of the Customs Supreme Council - Helen Iskandar head of the State Lawsuit Authority - Badri Daher General Director of the Customs - Fouad Fleifel kept as interim governor of Mount Lebanon for two weeks - Ferial Daloul State’s commissioner to the Shura Council - George Attieh Chairman of the Central Inspection Commission - Gracia al-Azzi and Hani al-Hajj Chehadeh members of the Customs Supreme Council - Saadallah al-Hamad Secretary General of the Higher Defense Council

President Michel Aoun congratulated the Lebanese women on the occasion of the international women’s day, stressing the need to grant the women their lawful rights, taking into consideration the full partnership between men and women. He also stressed the importance of “the national unity, which has been strengthening day after day, until the Lebanese people became an example for coexistence.” At the beginning of the cabinet session, Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the implementation of the international resolutions, mainly the UNSC resolution 1701, calling on all concerned parties to implement it as well. He also stressed the importance of dialogue between the Lebanese factions over all the matters that concern them, noting that he will tackle the Palestinian cause at all regional and international forums.

The cabinet is set to discuss an agenda of 40 items, chief among which the item pertaining to the military, security and legal appointments, as well as the draft law pertaining to the tax provisions related to petroleum activities, in addition to urgent matters.

Prior to the session, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil declared that the draft law pertaining to the tax provisions related to petroleum activities will be passed today.

A meeting was held on the sidelines between Minister Hassan Khalil and Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan, who later stressed that a new appointment will be approved today.

In this regard, sources revealed that the Assaad Toufaili will be appointed head of the Customs Supreme Council, to replace Brigadier General Nizar Khalil.

Also prior to the session, a meeting was held between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.