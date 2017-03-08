Thank you!
Thursday Mar. 09
Kalam Ennas
21:30
Kalam Ennas
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 08 2017
REPORT: Money transfer offices raided in Hamra

publishing date: 08/03/2017 06:50:00
Bassam Abou Zeid
A unit from the General Security raided money transfer and exchange shops in Hamra Street.

 
Documents were confiscated from the said businesses suspected of funding terrorist organizations, while a number of people were arrested for interrogations.

 

General Security members had raided on Tuesday money transfer offices in several regions in Beirut, after suspicions that they could be involved with the Islamic State.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
