Thursday Mar. 09
Mar 08 2017
Maronite bishops calls on political forces to be aware of risks posed by budget draft law

Maronite bishops calls on political forces to be aware of risks posed by budget draft law
The Maronite Bishops called for passing, as soon as possible, a new electoral law that includes a political vision that leads the country towards a new growth within the National Pact and the Constitution, noting that the new law must represent all the Lebanese factions.

Following their regular monthly meeting in Bkerke, the bishops hoped that the political forces realize the risks held by the budget draft law in imposing new taxes, in contradiction with the economic rules.
