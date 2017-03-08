Maronite bishops calls on political forces to be aware of risks posed by budget draft law

US-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday
Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouq oversaw
A flight from London to San Francisco was delayed
As we start to 3D-print everything,
The Maronite Bishops called for passing, as soon as possible, a new electoral law that includes a political vision that leads the country towards a new growth within the National Pact and the Constitution, noting that the new law must represent all the Lebanese factions.
Following their regular monthly meeting in Bkerke, the bishops hoped that the political forces realize the risks held by the budget draft law in imposing new taxes, in contradiction with the economic rules.