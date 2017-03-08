Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Mar. 09
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Kalam Ennas
21:30
Kalam Ennas
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 08 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Electoral law tackled during Wednesday’s deputies gathering

publishing date: 08/03/2017 09:13:00
episodes
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Speaker Nabih Berri stressed that everything is moving forward in a normal and positive manner regarding the pay scale.

 
advertisement

During Wednesday’s deputies gathering, Berri said that the course of discussions over the pay scale reveals that it is on its way to be passed, pointing out that there are no obstacles left preventing its apprpoval.

 

“No new developments in the issue of the new electoral law,” he stated, emphasizing the need to stop wasting time.

 

Following the gathering, Berri received Defense Minister Yaacoub al-Sarraf.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact