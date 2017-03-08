REPORT: Electoral law tackled during Wednesday’s deputies gathering

Speaker Nabih Berri stressed that everything is moving forward in a normal and positive manner regarding the pay scale.

During Wednesday’s deputies gathering, Berri said that the course of discussions over the pay scale reveals that it is on its way to be passed, pointing out that there are no obstacles left preventing its apprpoval.

“No new developments in the issue of the new electoral law,” he stated, emphasizing the need to stop wasting time.

Following the gathering, Berri received Defense Minister Yaacoub al-Sarraf.