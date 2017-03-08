REPORT: Egyptians protest over fears of bread subsidy cuts

US-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday
Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouq oversaw
A flight from London to San Francisco was delayed
As we start to 3D-print everything,
Hundreds of Egyptians protested around the country on Tuesday, blocking roads and surrounding government offices, after a change to the way bread rations are managed raised fears that the government was cutting food subsidies by the back door.
Bread subsidies are an explosive issue in Egypt, where more than 70 million people receive state rations.
Core inflation in the country has soared above 30 percent since Egypt floated its currency in November, securing a $12 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund to support a government austerity program.
Protests began on Monday after changes to a bread subsidy scheme left some people without their ration.
Unrest grew on Tuesday, with angry crowds gathering in the port city of Alexandria, in at least one poor Cairo neighborhood, and several other cities across Egypt.
REUTERS
For more details, watch the full report in the video above