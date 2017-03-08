Thank you!
Regional News
Mar 08 2017
REPORT: Egyptians protest over fears of bread subsidy cuts

publishing date: 08/03/2017 15:09:28
Hundreds of Egyptians protested around the country on Tuesday, blocking roads and surrounding government offices, after a change to the way bread rations are managed raised fears that the government was cutting food subsidies by the back door.

 

Bread subsidies are an explosive issue in Egypt, where more than 70 million people receive state rations.

 

Core inflation in the country has soared above 30 percent since Egypt floated its currency in November, securing a $12 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund to support a government austerity program.

 

Protests began on Monday after changes to a bread subsidy scheme left some people without their ration.

 

Unrest grew on Tuesday, with angry crowds gathering in the port city of Alexandria, in at least one poor Cairo neighborhood, and several other cities across Egypt.

 
REUTERS

 

 

REUTERS

 
 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
