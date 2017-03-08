Thank you!
Mar 08 2017
REPORT: Works on Eden Rock resort project ongoing despite Shura Council’s decision

publishing date: 08/03/2017 15:17:13
Works at the Eden Rock resort project on Ramlet al-Bayda are ongoing at a rapid pace despite a decision issued by the Shura council ordering the halt of the works and the cancellation of the license previously granted.

 

Beirut’s governor and the capital’s municipality have been informed of the decision, yet the works are underway with no sign of halt.

 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
