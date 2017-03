When women smoke during pregnancy or have underweight babies their children have a greater risk of developing a type of retina damage, a Danish study suggests.

Researchers focused on the thickness of whats known as the retinal nerve fiber layer, made of fibers in the optic nerve that transmit visual information from the eye to the brain.

advertisement

When the retinal nerve fiber layer is too thin, people may have an increased risk of vision impairment and glaucoma, an eye disease that can lead to blindness.