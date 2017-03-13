REPORT: Activists gather at Eden Bay project work site

Works were halted at Eden Bay project in an implementation of a decision issued by Shura Council to cancel the construction license.

In this regard, civil society activists staged a movement on the project’s site to welcome Shura Council’s decision.

Lawyer Nizar Saghiyeh told LBCI that “the most dangerous part is when a private company considers itself more powerful than the state.”

In turn, former Minister Charbel Nahas said that the Lebanese people should stand by the judiciary so that the state can protect the citizens’ rights.