Tuesday Mar. 14
Mar 12 2017
Alloush to LBCI: Deal reached to elect Aoun as president was complete

Alloush to LBCI: Deal reached to elect Aoun as president was complete
Former Minister Mustafa Alloush said that “the state must know how to establish balance between economy and citizens’ rights.

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Alloush stated that the deal that was struck to elect Michel Aoun as president was comprehensive, adding that the parliament, the cabinet and the presidency became one bloc.

 

“The Constitution granted President Aoun the right to sign on the call on electoral bodies, there is not one item in the constitution that allows him not to sign,” he noted.
