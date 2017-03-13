Thank you!
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 12 2017
REPORT: Minister Bassil says concepts adopted by FPM are democracy and proportionality

publishing date: 12/03/2017 08:18:57
Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed that it is impossible to implement political reform in Lebanon without passing a new electoral law, revealing that he will launch a new initiative on Monday for the Free Patriotic Movement.

 
During the second FPM’s conference, Bassil emphasized that the concepts adopted by the FPM are democracy and proportionality, explaining that the FPM’s strength comes from its ideology, projects and organizations.

 

He added that the Constitution is not meant to be inflexible, pointing out that amendments can be proposed as long as they are unanimously approved.

 
 

