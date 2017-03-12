Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 14
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Menu
Regional News
Mar 12 2017
 shares
 shares

Garbage dump landslide kills 35 in Ethiopian capital

publishing date: 12/03/2017 11:56:53
episodes
Garbage dump landslide kills 35 in Ethiopian capital
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A landslide at a huge garbage dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa killed 35 people who were searching for food and other goods there, an official said on Sunday.

 

Hundreds of people rely on the 50-year-old Reppi dump, the city's only landfill site, to survive. They sift through the garbage for food, as well as items they can sell like recyclable metal.

 

"We have been scouring the site in search of victims ever since an accidental landslide occurred at 8 pm on Saturday," said local authority spokeswoman Dagmawit Moges. "The corpses of 35 victims have been recovered so far, while two others were pulled out alive."

 

Twenty-eight people were injured, two seriously, she said.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact