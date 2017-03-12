Owners of leased buildings say new rent law does not give them their rights

Syndicate of Owners of Leased Buildings issued Sunday a statement, whereby it called on all those who claim to represent the tenants to stop issuing statements concerning their buildings and through which they have been trying to prolong the injustice practiced against the owners.

The syndicate said that the article included in the new rent law stating a program extending the contracts for a period of around 12 years starting with date the law took effect on 28/12/2014, is inadequate and does not give the owners their rights.