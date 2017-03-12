Thank you!
Tuesday Mar. 14
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Lebanon News
Mar 12 2017
Newborn twins die in fire in Mashari al-Qaa

Newborn twins die in fire in Mashari al-Qaa
Newborn twin sisters identified as one-month-old Syrian babies, Yousra and Amal Ismail al-Moukhaimer were killed Sunday in a fire that erupted at their parents’ tent in the border region of Mashari al-Qaa.

The fire was likely to be caused by a heating device used inside the tent.

 

Criminal Evidence teams and a coroner rushed to the scene to examine the bodies, the state-run National News Agency reported.
