Tuesday Mar. 14
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 12 2017
REPORT: R8 tax: To be amended or suspended?

publishing date: 12/03/2017 15:03:29
A draft law proposal concerning the suspension of the Personal Tax Declaration (R8) will be presented to the Parliament by MP Serge Torsarkissian as an urgent matter this Monday.

The proposal recounts the implementation the tax that has started in 2003, leading the employee to pay taxes and fees on his salary more than the amounts paid by the companies on their profits.

 

The proposal calls for suspending the tax.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
