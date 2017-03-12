REPORT: 'The Snow Queen' ballet brings together young and professional dancers in Jordan

Jordanian audiences were delighted as young children joined professional ballet dancers for a performance of “The Snow Queen Ballet” in Amman.

The dance was organized by the National Center for Culture and Arts, a non-governmental organization founded in 1987 with the aim of promoting creativity and performing arts.

Based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, the ballet centers on the struggle between good and evil as experienced by Gerda and her friend, Kai.

Director and choreographer of the show, Rania Kamhawi, said incorporating young dance students into the show presented some challenges.

