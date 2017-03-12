Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 14
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Menu
Regional News
Mar 12 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Iraqis in Sulaimaniya plant trees to mark start of spring

publishing date: 12/03/2017 15:43:19
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Hundreds of Iraqi Kurds in the northern city of Sulaimaniya gathered recently to plant trees.

advertisement

Sulaimaniya -- 360 kilometers north of Baghdad -- is one of the three provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

 

Among those who had gathered for the activity at a park was Dunya al-Jaff.

 

''We love our city and we want our city to be more green and more healthy. We need more oxygen and today, it's spring, and we are planting nearly 5,000 trees in this park,” she said.

 

 Local resident Bakr Abdullah Faraj said the region has experienced an increase in pollution in recent years.

 

“The increase of factories inside cities, mainly Sulaimaniya, led to the pollution of environment. So for protecting life of citizens and for improving oxygen, we did this drive of plantation,” he said.

 
 

REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact