REPORT: Iraqis in Sulaimaniya plant trees to mark start of spring

Hundreds of Iraqi Kurds in the northern city of Sulaimaniya gathered recently to plant trees.

advertisement

Sulaimaniya -- 360 kilometers north of Baghdad -- is one of the three provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Among those who had gathered for the activity at a park was Dunya al-Jaff.

''We love our city and we want our city to be more green and more healthy. We need more oxygen and today, it's spring, and we are planting nearly 5,000 trees in this park,” she said.

Local resident Bakr Abdullah Faraj said the region has experienced an increase in pollution in recent years.

“The increase of factories inside cities, mainly Sulaimaniya, led to the pollution of environment. So for protecting life of citizens and for improving oxygen, we did this drive of plantation,” he said.

REUTERS

For more details, watch the full report in the video above