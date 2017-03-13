Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 14
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Lahonwbas
21:30
Lahonwbas
Menu
Regional News
Mar 13 2017
 shares
 shares

Palestinian attacker killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem

publishing date: 13/03/2017 04:42:54
episodes
Palestinian attacker killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Israeli border police shot dead a Palestinian who stabbed them at a police station in the old city of Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

The attacker, armed with a knife, followed two officers in the early morning to a police station near Lions Gate along the old city walls and stabbed both of them, inflicting slight wounds, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
advertisement


After a fight, one of the officers shot and killed the attacker, who was from east Jerusalem, he said.

A wave of Palestinian street attacks, including vehicle rammings, shootings and stabbings, began in October 2015 and has slowed but not stopped. Israel blames the violence on incitement by the Palestinian leadership.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, denies that and says assailants have acted out of frustration over Israeli occupation of land sought by Palestinians in peace talks that have been stalled since 2014.
 
 
 
 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact