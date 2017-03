Change and Reform bloc MP Simon Abi Ramia said on Monday that Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil will reveal details related to the vote law that he suggested in a press conference today.

Abi Ramia’s comments were made during a phone call with Nharkom Said TV show whereby he noted that Bassil’s suggestion gives apt representation for all Lebanese factions, mainly the Christians.

He concluded by saying that the atmosphere is positive in this regard.