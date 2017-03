advertisement

Free Patriotic Movement head Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Monday that his suggested draft vote law was prepared through several contacts.He also added that the suggested vote law is for all the people, adding that it respects the equal sharing of power.Bassil noted that his proposed vote law divides the parliamentary seats according to the proportionality and majority systems, adding that no reform can be done without a new vote law.Bassil detailed his electoral law saying that it sets the voting according to the majority of votes based on 14 mixed districts, adding that each sect will elect its MPs.He also added that proportionality will be adopted in the five main districts.Bassil concluded by saying that several political parties gave a positive impact regarding it, while others are still studying it.