Kataeb party leader MP Sami Gemayel said on Monday that the imposed taxes will affect the daily lives of the Lebanese people, adding that the value of the tax evasion in Lebanon amounts to 4.2 billion US dollars.“This amount can finance more than one wage scale,” Gemayel said during a press conference.He also noted that he supports the righteous demands of the employees, adding that the Kataeb party will vote in favor of the wage scale.Gemayel concluded by saying that the accountability will be done in the parliamentary elections, adding that the people will hold those involved with corruption accountable.