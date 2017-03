Prime Minister Saad Hariri requested on Monday from Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil to prepare a United Nations complaint over Israel's newest threats launched against Lebanon in media outlets.

“The constant threats that are being expressed by Israeli government officials and in the media against Lebanon's civilians and their legitimate institutions and infrastructure aim at covering up for Israel's persistent violation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 1701, to which Lebanon is committed,” Hariri stressed at the start of a cabinet session.

Hariri called on Bassil for documenting these official Israeli stances in order to prepare a detailed letter about them to the UN Security Council so that the “international community bears its responsibility towards this planned stirring of tensions and this flagrant threat to regional stability.”