Tuesday Mar. 14
MP Harb calls for passing new vote law before March 20

publishing date: 14/03/2017 06:21:16
MP Harb calls for passing new vote law before March 20
MP Boutros Harb called on the cabinet to pass the electoral draft law before March 20, or to resign for failure to manage the state's affairs.

Following his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros Rai in Bkerke, MP Harb stressed the need to form a new cabinet capable of passing a new vote law.

 
