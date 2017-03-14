Change and Reform bloc says waiting for positions to take shape

Member of the Change and Reform bloc MP Alain Aoun stressed that all the other political forces must assume the responsibility of the initiative launched by the Free Patriotic Movement regarding the electoral law and the solution proposed to put an end to the current crisis, pointing out that they are waiting for the stances to take shape during this week.

Following the bloc’s weekly meeting, Aoun rejected the 1960s law or the extension of the parliament’s term, noting that they will keep fighting with constitutional and popular means.

He also hoped that the pay scale will be approved by all parties, adding that there is a historical chance that the pay scale will be passed on Wednesday.