Thursday Mar. 16
Regional News
Mar 14 2017
Trump meets with Saudi deputy crown prince at the White House

publishing date: 14/03/2017 14:22:19
Trump meets with Saudi deputy crown prince at the White House
President Donald Trump met with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday for a discussion that was likely to touch on investment opportunities in the kingdom and efforts to stop the war in Syria.

 

Trump, who took office in January, and Prince Mohammed who is also the kingdom's defense minister, kicked off their talks in the Oval Office, where they posed for a picture in front of journalists and did not take questions.

 

US Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, chief of staff Reince Priebus and strategist Steve Bannon were also present.

 

The meeting was the first since Trump's inauguration with the powerful prince, who is leading the kingdom's efforts to revive state finances by diversifying the economy away from a reliance on falling crude oil revenues.

 

After visiting in the Oval Office, Trump and his advisers joined the prince and the Saudi delegation for lunch in the White House state dining room. 

 
REUTERS
