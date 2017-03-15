Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Mar. 16
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Late Night News
17:30
Late Night News
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 14 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Bassil’s electoral proposal: Inadvertently or intentionally omitted?

publishing date: 14/03/2017 14:44:57
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The new electoral proposal presented by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil remains suspended after receiving reactions that are not so encouraging: careful consideration drifting closer to rejection from the Future Movement and Amal Movement, negative isolation from Hezbollah and dissatisfaction from the Progressive Socialist party.

advertisement

Only the Lebanese Forces did not have any objections over Bassil’s proposal.

 

Therefore, the fate of the proposal could be like that of the others that preceded it.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact