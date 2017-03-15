REPORT: Bassil’s electoral proposal: Inadvertently or intentionally omitted?

The new electoral proposal presented by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil remains suspended after receiving reactions that are not so encouraging: careful consideration drifting closer to rejection from the Future Movement and Amal Movement, negative isolation from Hezbollah and dissatisfaction from the Progressive Socialist party.

Only the Lebanese Forces did not have any objections over Bassil’s proposal.

Therefore, the fate of the proposal could be like that of the others that preceded it.

