Regional News
Mar 14 2017
REPORT: France signs agreements on welcoming refugees living in Lebanon camps

publishing date: 14/03/2017 15:01:35
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
The French government and Christian charities launched on Tuesday (March 14) an effort to bring 500 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to France to prevent them from turning to taking dangerous sea crossings into Europe through traffickers.

An agreement signed in Paris at the Elysee presidential palace called for vulnerable refugees to be brought from Lebanon in the coming 18 months as part of the project.

 
 

REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
