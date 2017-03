Minister of Industry Hussein al-Haj Hassan said on Wednesday that all those who will get the much-awaited wage scale are objecting it.

The minister’s comments were made during an interview with Nharkom Sqaid TV show whereby he noted that the economic bodies consider all the fees that will be imposed after the approval of the wage scale will negatively affect the country’s economy.

Al-Haj Hassan said that the joint parliamentary committees tried to reduce the tax procedures, adding that there are a true will from all political powers to approve this wage scale.

He also noted that his bloc will vote against the increase of VAT, urging the Ministry of Economy to work on the prevention of the random increase of taxes after the approval of the wage scale.

Al-Haj Hassan concluded by lamenting the lack of an official economic vision for the country.