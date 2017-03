Lebanese lawmakers will continue discussions over the controversial ​wage scale in a parliamentary session on Thursday.

The Parliament endorsed earlier on Wednesday a 1% increase to the Value Added Tax (VAT) to become 11% instead of 10%.

The price of stamps has also increased from LBP 3000 to LBP 4000.



During the session, MPs Georges Adwan, Elie Aoun and Robert Ghanem demanded to separate the revenues from the wage scale.



Prior to the session, Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil said that there is no problem in approving the wage scale, adding that it might need some amendments.



He also noted that the approval of the wage scale is considered as an achievement for the military men, teachers, judges and public servants.