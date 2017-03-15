Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Mar. 16
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Late Night News
17:30
Late Night News
Menu
Regional News
Mar 15 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Syria peace talks in Astana close with no sign of rebels

publishing date: 15/03/2017 16:04:00
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan closed on Wednesday without any substantive negotiations taking place, after rebels boycotted the meeting that took place as a deadly double suicide bombing marked the start of the civil war's seventh year
 
The only concrete outcome from the third round of talks in Astana was an agreement between Russia, Turkey and Iran, who are sponsoring the negotiations, to meet again in early May, according to a joint statement.
advertisement

 
The rebels, who attended the previous rounds in the Kazakh capital refused to join this week's talks, accusing Russia of failing to uphold December's shaky ceasefire.
 
Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said that a rebel delegation was expected to arrive in Astana on Wednesday. A rebel official confirmed that a "technical delegation" was on its way but said it was not a negotiating team.
 
Alexander Lavrentiev, the head of the Russian delegation, told reporters that a proposal to set up commission to draft a new Syrian constitution had been discussed. This was swiftly denied by Syria's lead negotiator.
 
"We did not discuss this at all," Bashar al Ja'afari, head of the Syrian government delegation, told reporters.
 
U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is mediating a parallel process in Geneva, told Reuters negotiations to end the war needed to speed up. He said the conflict was becoming "one of the nastiest and most cruel wars of recent years".
 
His comments coincided with a double suicide bombing in the Syrian capital Damascus the targeted the Palace of Justice and a restaurant, killing at least 31 people.
 
The kazakh talks come at a time when Turkey, which backs the rebels, and Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, each want to disentangle themselves from the fighting.
 
This has led them into an ad-hoc alliance, though barbs are still traded between the two. Ja'afari accused Turkey of "impeding the Astana process".
 
Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to hold the next meeting in Astana on May 3 and 4.
 
Six years since the start of the uprising, Assad is winning on the battlefield but Syria's civil war is far from over, with his once stable country broken into fiefdoms ruled by rebels and warlords.
 
A Kazakh diplomat said that Russia had been the only side to have face-to-face meetings with both the Syrian government and the rebels throughout the Astana process.
 
In a closing statement, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov said: "What is important is that the ceasefire is still holding and the Geneva meetings are talking place without overt hostility or derailment of the talks."


REUTERS


To watch the full report, please click on the vide o above.
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact