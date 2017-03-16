Thank you!
Thursday Mar. 16
Lebanon News
12 hours ago
Lebanese University full-time professors stage sit-in

publishing date: 16/03/2017 05:32:36
Lebanese University full-time professors stage sit-in
Full-time professors at the Lebanese University staged Thursday in Riad al-Solh to protest against the pay scale.

They stressed that this movement is a first warning, noting that they will not hesitate in resorting to escalatory steps, which will be decided during their meeting.
