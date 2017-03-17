Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Mar. 18
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 16 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: President Aoun meets with Pope Francis in Vatican

publishing date: 16/03/2017 05:53:17
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Pope Francis declared his intention to visit Lebanon, stressing that he keeps the country in his prayers.

 

During his meeting with the Pope, President Michel Aoun said that “Lebanon occupies a special place in the heart of Pope Francis,” adding that he will be visiting the land of cedars.

 

President Michel Aoun, accompanied by First Lady Nadia al-Chami Aoun and an official delegation had arrived earlier Thursday to the Apostolic Palace in Vatican.

 
advertisement

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact