REPORT: President Aoun meets with Pope Francis in Vatican

Pope Francis declared his intention to visit Lebanon, stressing that he keeps the country in his prayers.

During his meeting with the Pope, President Michel Aoun said that “Lebanon occupies a special place in the heart of Pope Francis,” adding that he will be visiting the land of cedars.

President Michel Aoun, accompanied by First Lady Nadia al-Chami Aoun and an official delegation had arrived earlier Thursday to the Apostolic Palace in Vatican.

