Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Mar. 16
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Late Night News
17:30
Late Night News
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
10 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Beirut Bar Association raises objection over new taxes and financial measures

publishing date: 16/03/2017 07:38:22
episodes
Author:
Bassam Abou Zeid
Bassam Abou Zeid
@BassamAbouZeid
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The Beirut Bar Association, along with liberal professions unions, raised their objection over the proposed taxes and the financial measures that will in line with the passing of the pay scale.

advertisement

The unions said that implementing such taxes and measures will only lead to financial and economic damages, noting that they will also affect the independence of the judiciary.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact