Thursday Mar. 16
Lebanon News
10 hours ago
Deputy speaker Makary warns the deputies

publishing date: 16/03/2017 08:08:52
Deputy speaker Makary warns the deputies
Deputy Speaker Farid Makary called on the deputies Thursday not to delay passing the pay scale.

 
Speaking from the parliament after the legislative session, Makary warned the deputies saying that “he will be forced to name the deputies who act inside the walls of the parliament contrary to what they say outside.”
