MP Kanaan says reform starts with budget

MP Ibrahim Kanaan explained that some discussions have veered towards an electoral aspect not related to logic and law.

“Why some colleagues have agreed during the committees’ meetings on what they are rejecting now?” he asked.

Following the legislative session, Kanaan noted that there’s a trinity formed of rights, the capabilities and the reforms, that must be taken into consideration whenever an item is discussed, stressing the need that each person assumes his responsibilities.

He added that reform starts from the budget, hoping to see all deputies who are keen on reform during the parliament session discussing the budget draft law.