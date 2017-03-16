Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Mar. 16
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Late Night News
17:30
Late Night News
Menu
Lebanon News
9 hours ago
 shares
 shares

MP Kanaan says reform starts with budget

publishing date: 16/03/2017 08:20:22
episodes
MP Kanaan says reform starts with budget
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

MP Ibrahim Kanaan explained that some discussions have veered towards an electoral aspect not related to logic and law.

advertisement

“Why some colleagues have agreed during the committees’ meetings on what they are rejecting now?” he asked.

 

Following the legislative session, Kanaan noted that there’s a trinity formed of rights, the capabilities and the reforms, that must be taken into consideration whenever an item is discussed, stressing the need that each person assumes his responsibilities.

 

He added that reform starts from the budget, hoping to see all deputies who are keen on reform during the parliament session discussing the budget draft law.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact