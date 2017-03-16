Thank you!
Thursday Mar. 16
Lebanon News
MP Aoun: Corruption cannot be fought with slogans

MP Alain Aoun stressed that the popular slogans are not enough to resolve the issues witnessed by the country, noting that corruption cannot be fought with slogans.

 
During a press conference at the parliament, Aoun said that the financial issues have been accumulating and they need to be addressed.

 

“We have to establish a balance between the rights of the employees and the state’s finance,” he stated.
