MP Saadeh: Funding the pay scale should be done by ending tax evasions and thefts

MP Samer Saadeh stressed Thursday that the position of the Kataeb party is “very clear regarding the taxes that are being passed by the parliament,” noting that funding the pay scale should be done by putting an end to tax evasion and thefts.

advertisement

In a statement is delivered after the legislative session, he added that his party rejects the tax increase imposed on the citizens, pointing out that their rejection have been expressed during all the committees’ meetings.