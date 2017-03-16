Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Thursday Mar. 16
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Late Night News
17:30
Late Night News
Menu
Lebanon News
8 hours ago
 shares
 shares

MP Saadeh: Funding the pay scale should be done by ending tax evasions and thefts

publishing date: 16/03/2017 09:52:22
episodes
MP Saadeh: Funding the pay scale should be done by ending tax evasions and thefts
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

MP Samer Saadeh stressed Thursday that the position of the Kataeb party is “very clear regarding the taxes that are being passed by the parliament,” noting that funding the pay scale should be done by putting an end to tax evasion and thefts.

advertisement

In a statement is delivered after the legislative session, he added that his party rejects the tax increase imposed on the citizens, pointing out that their rejection have been expressed during all the committees’ meetings.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact