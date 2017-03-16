Thank you!
Saturday Mar. 18
Lebanon News
Mar 16 2017
Minister al-Mashnouq says parliamentary elections will take place

publishing date: 16/03/2017 10:33:20
publishing date: 16/03/2017 10:33:20
Interior and Municipalities Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq stressed that the resettlement of the Syrian refugees is “out of the question,” noting that President Michel Aoun has to sponsor the agreement to reach a defense strategy that determines means to take advantage from Hezbollah’s weapons to face the Israeli enemy.

advertisement

In a statement to Egypt’s CBC Extra News channel, al-Mashnouq said that discussions will be held with the president, speaker and prime minister in order to reach a decision regarding the date of the parliamentary elections.

 

“The elections will take place,” he stressed, adding that it might not be on the previously set date.

 

The interior minister praised the security cooperation between the various security apparatuses.
